After pooja, Sengol ceremony, PM Modi opens new Parliament building in midst of opposition blockade

After doing puja and placing the revered Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber, Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the new Parliament building on Sunday morning. Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla accompanied PM Modi, who was dressed traditionally.

As a result of their insistence that President Droupadi Murmu should perform the honours, a number of opposition parties have decided to boycott the opening of the new Parliament building.

The new Sansad Bhavan’s opening coincides with the anniversary of Hindutva ideologist V D Savarkar’s birth. Several opposition parties attacked the government on Friday, with the Congress describing it as a ‘complete insult’ to the nation’s founders.