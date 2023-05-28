Broccoli soup emerges as a smart food choice for individuals at risk of type 2 diabetes

Broccoli soup is being touted as a wise dietary choice for individuals who are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Smarter Food, a company led by Professor Richard Mithen, claims that the key ingredient in their packaged vegetable soup is a specific variety of broccoli discovered in the wild in Sicily. This broccoli, known as GRextra, has been carefully cultivated and processed into soup in Scotland.

Cruciferous vegetables, which belong to the Brassicaceae family, are known for their distinct features such as four-petaled flowers and a pungent aroma. Broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts are common examples of cruciferous vegetables. These vegetables naturally contain glucoraphanin, a compound with potential health benefits. When consumed, glucoraphanin can convert into sulforaphane, a compound recognized for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Smarter Food, operating under the brand name SmarterNaturally, emerged as a spin-off from the Quadram Institute, a renowned food and health research center in Norwich. The company receives funding from the UK Research and Innovation grants, as well as venture capital sources.

According to Laura Knight, the CEO of Smarter Food, there is a substantial body of peer-reviewed scientific research supporting the efficacy of glucoraphanin and sulforaphane. The company has developed a food product that delivers a high quantity of these compounds.

Trials conducted by the company have shown that even consuming just one bowl of soup per week can help lower and stabilize high blood glucose levels over time. This is particularly beneficial for individuals with elevated blood sugar levels, a significant risk factor for diabetes.

Previous studies have also indicated that incorporating foods rich in glucoraphanin into one’s diet, along with adopting a healthier lifestyle, may help prevent or manage various age-related conditions such as cancer, as well as reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

To expand their product line and enhance production, the SmarterNaturally team aims to raise an additional £500,000 ($617,300) by the end of May, building upon the £1.5 million ($1.8 million) they have already secured since their inception.