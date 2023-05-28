Chelora waste plant ablaze: Smoke blankets area after fire, concerns arise over waste management.

A heap of garbage ignited at the Chelora waste plant on Sunday morning, leading to swift action by the fire and rescue department to extinguish the flames. However, the aftermath persists as thick smoke engulfs the vicinity. This incident comes merely months after the plant’s inauguration, raising questions about its operational safety.

Local residents revealed that plastic and organic waste are usually segregated before disposal. They believe that the fire originated from the bio-degradable waste pile, while the firefighters managed to prevent the plastic pile from catching fire. Nevertheless, the plastic waste remains uncleared from the premises, posing potential risks.

Spanning 20 acres and located approximately 10 km from the city, the waste yard falls under the management of the Kannur corporation. Concerns have been mounting as this incident follows a major fire in March at the Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi, where the city endured days of suffocating smoke. The need for improved waste management practices and safety measures is becoming increasingly evident.