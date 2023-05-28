Inauguration of the Parliament building; Security increased in Lutyens’ Delhi

Security has been increased in Lutyens’ Delhi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday at an elaborate ceremony attended by many famous individuals.The police have already issued a traffic advice stating that the New Delhi district will be considered as a controlled area for the duration, with vehicle access prohibited.The Parliament building is in a high-security zone. According to the police, in addition to enhanced deployment, there is constant monitoring via CCTV cameras.

While around 20 parties have announced a boycott of the ceremony, agitating wrestlers threatening to hold a protest meeting in front of the new Parliament building on Sunday to demand the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing seven female grapplers.An official, however, stated that no permission has been granted for the ‘women mahapanchayat’ announced by the wrestlers, who have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar (approximately 3 kilometers from the Parliament complex) since April 23.A police official stated that enough protection has been posted near the Parliament building, but refused to provide further specifics.

According to the official, police pickets are being set up in central Delhi, and rigorous security arrangements are being made to preserve peace and order. Security has also been improved throughout the capital’s border access points. “Pickets will be installed, and police will check vehicles entering from the borders,” stated another official. The police have also requested that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) enable the MC Primary Girls School, Kanjhawala Chowk, Old Bawana, to be utilized as a temporary jail on Sunday, if necessary, to maintain peace and order.