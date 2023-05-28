Justice Dhanuka takes oath as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

Justice Ramesh Dhanuka was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on Sunday. He is scheduled to leave office on May 30, when he turns 62, and will have served as chief justice for only four days.At a brief ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais administered the oath of office to Justice Dhanuka. Manisha Mhaiskar Patankar, Additional Chief Secretary, read out the warrant of appointment of the Chief Justice issued by India’s President Droupadi Murmu. According to a Raj Bhavan release, the ceremony began and ended with the police band playing the national anthem.

Ambadas Danve, Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Council, Deepak Kesarkar, family members of Justice Dhanuka, Bombay High Court judges, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission Chairman Justice (retd) K K Tated, Advocate General Birendra Saraf, Director General of Police Rajnish Seth, and senior government officers were present.

The Supreme Court Collegium had pointed out that the office of Chief Justice of Bombay High Court had been vacant for quite some time as a result of Justice Dipankar Datta’s elevation to the Supreme Court. As a result, an appointment to that office was required. It had suggested Justice Dhanuka for appointment as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.