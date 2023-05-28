Know how to check EPF balance

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is anodal agency that manages provident fund scheme of employees in India. Provident fund provided by the government is one of the largest social security initiatives in India for people engaged in various industries.

EPF Scheme 1952, Pension Scheme 1995 (EPS) and Insurance Scheme 1976 (EDLI) are the three schemes of the government which cover employees under the PF and pension coverage. The current EPF interest rate stands at 8.15%.

All beneficiaries can check their PF balance easily on mobile. Here is the step-by-step guide:

Through Missed Call:

Give a missed call to 9966044425 from your registered mobile number. If the UAN of the member is seeded with your bank account number, Aadhaar and PAN, you will get details of the last contribution and PF balance.

Through SMS: Send an SMS to 7738299899 from your registered mobile number.

‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

Through UMANG App: You can also check your EPF balance on the UMANG app.