Kota witnessed a total of five suicides this month

A slew of student suicides has rocked Kota, India’s coaching center, this month. In the last week, two students committed suicide. This month saw a total of five suicides in the coaching city, demonstrating how serious the city’s student suicide problem remained.

On Saturday, a seventeen-year-old girl, a NEET candidate, hung herself. Sakshi, from Rajasthan’s Tonk area, was studying for the NEET while living with her uncle in Kota. On Saturday morning, her body was discovered hanging from a noose in her room . There was also a suicide note in the room that said, “No one is responsible for my death.” The event occurred in the city’s Kunhadi police station location. This is the fifth suicide attempt by a student in the last four weeks. Earlier that day, a 16-year-old NEET examinee named Aryan from Bihar’s Nalanda district committed suicide by hanging. Aryan had spent the previous year studying in Kota. He returned from an annual break and continued to attend classes until he took the step.