Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch launched in India: price, specifications

Mumbai: Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch has been launched in India. The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch is priced at Rs. 34,999. It can be purchased from the official Mobvoi India website in Obsidian colour.

The new TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch sports a round 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466×466 pixel resolution. The display comes with an always-on mode, an ultra-low-power mode, and corning Gorilla anti-fingerprint cover glass protection. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. It also has an interchangeable solid silicone strap. The wearable runs Google’s Wear OS 3 and is compatible with Android 8 or newer devices.

Also Read: ChatGPT app for smartphones now available in India: Know how to download

This new smartwatch Wear OS smartwatch comes with several smart health monitors like HD PPG heart rate sensor, SpO2, and skin temperature sensor. The TicWatch Pro 5 also features an accelerometer, gyro sensor, low latency off-body sensor, barometer, and a compass. The watch is powered by a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

It packs a 628mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 80 hours of standby time.