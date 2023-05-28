Parts of Rajasthan affected by thunderstorm rain

Thunderstorms with gusty wind and mild to moderate rainfall were recorded in a few locations in east Rajasthan and isolated locations in the state’s western parts in the recent 24 hours, according to a Met department spokesperson.During this time, 3 cm of rain fell in Nasirabad and Vijaynagar (both in Ajmer), Todabhim (Karauli), Nagrafort (Tonk), and Jaipur, according to the official.Due to an active western disturbance in the region, several locations received 1-3 cm of rain.The weather service has issued a ‘orange alert’ for Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur divisions on Sunday and Monday, predicting strong thunderstorms with wind speeds of 50-60 kilometers per hour.It has also cautioned people not to seek refuge under trees.