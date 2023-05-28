Second meeting of the G20 ACWG concluded on Saturday

The G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) held its second meeting on Saturday, concluding with in-depth and productive deliberations and brainstorming on several key areas such as “asset recovery, fugitive economic offenders, formal and informal channels of cooperation for information sharing,” institutional framework to combat corruption, and mutual legal assistance. Over 90 representatives from 20 member nations, 10 invited countries, and nine international organizations attended the three-day summit, which began on May 25 in Narendranagar (Tehri Garhwal). The G20 summit, which has been taking place in Rishikesh for the past three days, was opened on May 25 by Union Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt. It came to an end on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the UNODC, OECD, Egmont Group, Interpol, and the IMF. It was presided over by Rahul Singh, DoPT’s assistant secretary and president of the G-20 ACWG, and co-chaired by Giovanni Tartaglia, Italy’s co-chair of the G-20 ACWG, and Fabrizio Marcelli, Italy’s minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation. During their stay in Rishikesh, the delegates experienced India’s rich culture, heritage, and cuisine. India is looking forward to welcoming delegates to Kolkata for the third meeting of the ACWG from August 9 to 11. India will also host the first individual anti-corruption ministerial meeting, adding momentum to the G20 theme of bolstering international anti-corruption efforts.