State committed to play a key role in achieving ambitious target says CM Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated on Saturday that the state is dedicated to helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieve his ambitious goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024. The comment was made by Khattar during the eighth meeting of NITI Aayog’s governing council, which was convened here under the presidency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to a statement issued by the state government, he stated that, just as the prime minister ensures the development of the country through the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, and Sabka Vishwas,” the Haryana government ensures the development of Haryana through the mantra of “Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek.”

The chief minister stated that for the past eight and a half years, the Haryana government has been successfully executing central initiatives in the state and ensuring the welfare of all classes by introducing new schemes. According to the statement, Khattar also noted that Haryana was the first state in the country to announce its ambitious Vision Document-2030 in 2017. The Haryana government, according to the chief minister, has initiated a variety of efforts to accomplish Prime Minister Modi’s objective of water conservation. During the meeting, he also stated that the state government has created an environment of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ that is on par with global standards in order to drive industrial growth in accordance with the ideals of’minimum government, maximum governance’.