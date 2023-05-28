To strengthen the party, Congress appoints 85 secretaries

According to a statement Rajasthan Congress Committee nominated 85 secretaries on Saturday in an effort to strengthen the party ahead of the Assembly elections,. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the newly appointed state secretaries of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee. I hope that all of you will work hard to strengthen the party, said State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra.

The list includes the names of Vijender Singh Sidhu, the personal assistant of Congress’ Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, and Himmat Singh Gurjar, a supporter of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.The Congress selected 24 secretaries in January 2021. The total now stands at 109. None of the MLAs’ names appear on the list.