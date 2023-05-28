Union Home Ministry to seek assistance from Interpol to track terrorists

The Union Home Ministry (MHA) is likely to seek Interpol’s assistance in initiating actions against over 250 fugitive terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir who have fled India and are operating from Pakistan, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK), and other trans-border locations. According to sources, the move was prompted by information gathered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and intelligence units from both the Centre and the state administration during recent targeted raids conducted in the region following the G20 summit, which concluded recently in J&K. Following the raids, information, data, and documents gathered revealed that some local terrorists are operating from across the border, activating sleeper modules and overground workers, and also inciting adolescents to engage in disruptive actions and terror acts.

According to sources, preparations are being made to submit a request to Interpol for the issuance of red alerts for the fugitives. Interpol uses its global network to track down and apprehend offenders and fugitives awaiting extradition, surrender, or other legal action.