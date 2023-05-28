Yuva Sangam remarkable effort that promotes country’s diversity and human connection

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Education Ministry’s “Yuva Sangam” youth exchange program as a fantastic initiative to strengthen the nation’s variety and intercultural ties. In episode 101 of his monthly radio show “Mann ki Baat,” PM Modi also spoke with some of the “Yuva Sangam” participants and advised them to blog about their experiences so that others may learn about it as well. Students from one region of the country have the chance to travel to other regions and learn about their cultures and heritage thanks to the youth exchange program. According to Modi, this program’s initial phase saw around 1,200 students go to 22 states with the goal of promoting inter-personal connections and our diversity. The second century of Mann ki Baat begins with this episode. Last month, the entire nation gathered for a special 100th episode. Despite being in various time zones, many people from all over the world listened to it when it was broadcast. Many others have also given Mann ki Baat a constructive critique, PM added.