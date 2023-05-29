Car collides with private bus in Mysuru; At least 10 killed; PM, CM announces ex-gratia

Mysuru: Ten people died and at least three persons were injured in a road accident involving a car and private bus in T Narasipura taluk here on Monday, police said. The incident took place near Kuruburu village on Kollegala-T Narasipura main road. According to sources, the car has been completely crushed due to the impact of the accident in what seems to be a head-on collision between the two vehicles

The injured have been rushed to various hospitals and are being treated for injuries. The deceased have been identified as Rajappa Banagodi, Raghavendra, Akshaya Shivsharan, Jayashree, Rakhi, and Rashmika. The incident occurred near Kalakeri in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district, the police said. The police further informed that the deceased have been travelling from Vijayapur to Bengaluru when the Indica car’s tyre burst and collided with a lorry.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those killed in the unfortunate road accident. In a tweet, the Chief Minister’s office said, ‘Disturbed by the unfortunate accident near T Narasipura of Mysuru district that killed 10 innocent people. Rs 2 lakh compensation shall be provided to the families of the deceased from the CM relief fund. I have directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured’. While talking to the media, the Karnataka CM said, ‘The Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to immediately visit the spot and conduct an investigation immediately’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand for people who sustained injuries. A tweet by the Prime Minister’s Office said, ‘Deeply saddened to by the tragic accident in Mysuru, Karnataka. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured: PM @narendramodi’.