Fatal Collision: Parked Tanker Struck by Car Claims Priest’s Life in Kozhikode

In a devastating incident, a priest lost his life when the car he was traveling in crashed into a fuel tanker parked by the roadside in Kozhikode. The deceased, Fr Manoj Ottaplackal, served as the vice rector of Thalassery Minor Seminary. Alongside him, three other priests, namely George Karott, John Mundolikkal, and Joseph Pandarapparambil, sustained injuries, with two of them suffering severe head injuries. Fortunately, they are now reported to be out of danger, as confirmed by a hospital source.

The accident occurred at approximately 4 am on Monday, as the passengers were en route to Thalassery after attending a program in Kottayam. This heartbreaking incident has left the community mourning the loss of Fr Manoj Ottaplackal, while praying for the swift recovery of the injured priests.