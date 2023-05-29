Mangaluru International Airport affected due to technical issues

Technical concerns hampered flight operations at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), both arrival and departure. Flights to and from Mangaluru were impacted due to a technical issue with the runway lighting, according to a release from the MIA here. The problem began at 7 p.m. on Sunday. IndiGo flight 6E5188 from Mumbai was diverted to Kannur International Airport. The Air India Express flight to Bahrain (IX 789), due to depart at 8.05 p.m., was delayed. Incoming planes from Chennai and Bengaluru were also delayed, according to the announcement, which added that the technical problem was rectified by 9.30 p.m.