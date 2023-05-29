Mapping of popular tourist spots for the execution of the PM Gati Shakti program

The Ministry of Tourism will map all important tourist spots and attractions to ensure the seamless implementation of its project under Prime Minister (PM) Gati Shakti’s program. The mapping details, as well as any pertinent information such as the availability of lodging and transit hubs near tourist attractions, will be incorporated to the Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP), for which the ministry will establish a specialized division—Gati Shakti Cell. Efforts shall be taken to ensure that data is standardised, revalidated, cleaned, and rationalised before it is posted to the NMP portal for seamless collaboration with other departments, states, and UTs.

The government is currently developing the Cell and will establish a Technical Support Unit (TSU), a professional organization, to capitalize on the potential of the Gati Shakti portal for the overall development of the tourism sector. Through the GIS platform, the tourism ministry will use data submitted to the portal in its decision-making process to better visualize, review, and monitor the development of cross-sectoral initiatives and the expansion of the tourism sector. Tourist destinations will be mapped by delineating the destination’s effect area utilizing administrative and physical borders that include tourist attractions, lodging units, and significant transit hubs–entry and departure points. In October 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the PM Gati Shakti NMP for multimodal connecting infrastructure to several economic zones. It is a digital platform that would bring together 16 ministries for integrated planning and coordination of infrastructure connection projects.