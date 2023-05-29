NCP responds to actor’s tweet in support of new Parliament: ‘SRK’s films saved from boycott’

In response to actor Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet in support of the new Parliament building, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) declared on Sunday that BJP officials in Maharashtra will not call for a ban on the superstar’s films at this time.

Following Prime Minister Modi’s request, the superstar not only conveyed his happiness at the opening of the new Parliament building, but also added voice over to the video.

NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said by reacting to SRK’s tweet, ‘Now that Shahrukh Khan has spoken in favour of the New Parliament building, we will soon see BJP Maharashtra leaders genuflecting in front of him and not calling for a ban on his films.’

Additionally, he requested that SRK and Akshay Kumar back wrestlers who are protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and calling for the arrest of their federation’s head over charges of sexual harassment. Prime Minister Modi requested voice-overs for the video.

‘SRK and Akshay Kumar tweeted and spoke about the New Parliament building. Both acted in films based on sports and earned fame and fortune. What is stopping them from tweeting and showing support to our wrestlers who are fighting for justice? What or who are they afraid of?’ tweeted Crasto.

Superstars Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan posted voice-over recordings discussing their opinions of the newly inaugurated Parliament building. PM Narendra Modi shared their tweets on Twitter. The original video was published by the PM on May 26 along with a ‘special request’ that people share it with their voice-overs.

Notably, right-wing organisations advocated for the film’s prohibition during the widespread protests over Khan’s most recent release, Pathan.