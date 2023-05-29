Orange, yellow alerts in Rajasthan as rain, thunderstorms expected to continue through May 31

The northwestern regions of the nation, among others, are expected to see rain during the next days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in northwest India until May 31, with the May 29–30 period seeing the most activity.

The IMD stated in its daily meteorological bulletin that ‘Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and occasionally gusty winds/squalls between May 28 to May 31 over Northwest India with peak activity on May 29 and May 30 and reduction thereafter.’

In the early hours of Monday, rain pelted areas of Delhi-NCR, cooling the temperature down as the locals awoke to a lovely morning. The whole Delhi and NCR, including places like Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Rohtak, among others, were included in the alert for thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and strong gusts.

The moderate to intense convection that was over Haryana and migrated towards the Delhi-NCR region is what caused the rain in Delhi, according to the IMD.

On Sunday, the highest temperature in the capital city was 35.7 degrees Celsius, five degrees below the normal for the time of year. The lowest recorded temperature for the season was 23.6 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below average.

For the districts of Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, and Bharatpur divisions where strong thunderstorms and thundersqualls with speeds of up to 50-60 kmph are likely, an IMD official said, the weather service has issued a ‘orange’ signal (for May 28 and May 29).

According to the IMD, it has also issued a ‘yellow’ notice for May 30 and May 31.

Hailstorms are highly likely to occur in isolated locations over northwest Rajasthan between May 28 and May 30 as a result of a recent western disturbance. On May 28 and 29, there is forecasted to be significant rainfall in certain remote areas of north Rajasthan.