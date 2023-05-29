Study: Microorganisms’ ability to adapt to the climate change can help reduce global warming

According to a recent study conducted by Lund University in Sweden, microorganisms have the ability to adapt to climate change and contribute to the reduction of global warming by storing carbon in the soil.

The researchers collected soil samples from various locations across Europe, encompassing a wide range of temperatures from minus 3.1 to 18.3 degrees Celsius. The analysis of these samples revealed the presence of microorganisms such as bacteria and fungi, which demonstrated strong adaptation to their local climate for growth and respiration.

Surprisingly, the study also demonstrated that these microorganisms not only adapt to temperature changes but also benefit from them. This finding contradicts previous uncertainties regarding the ability of microorganisms to adapt to warming. Carla Cruz Paredes, a biology researcher at Lund University, affirms that the study confirms the microorganisms’ capacity to mitigate climate warming.

Additionally, the research shows that different groups of microorganisms react differently to warming. Bacteria and fungi exhibit distinct responses, with bacteria being more sensitive to temperature changes than fungi. These differences in temperature sensitivity are significant for predicting carbon losses and understanding the potential impact of global warming on soil.

The study underscores the importance of accurately representing microbial responses to climate warming in models assessing soil carbon content. It also highlights the crucial role of ecological responses from microorganisms in regulating the Earth’s climate.

Carla Cruz Paredes emphasizes the significance of mitigating global warming, as it poses a major threat to the environment. Enhancing the soil’s ability to store carbon and reduce carbon emissions is essential in this regard. The study contributes to better predictions for the assessments of the United Nations’ climate panel, providing valuable insights for addressing climate change challenges.