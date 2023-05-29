Union Home Minister Amit Shah to land in Manipur for three day visit

On the day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to arrive in Manipur, five people were slain as unrest in the restive state raged on. There have been reports of gunshots and arson in four districts around the state. Security forces killed at least 33 armed militants in different operations over the last four days, according to authorities. Three civilians and a police officer were slain in Sugnu, Kakching district, and another in Phayeng, Imphal West district. Imphal East and the bordering districts of Bishnupur and Churachandpur remained tense, with isolated acts of violence.A mob ransacked and set fire to the home of BJP MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh in Uripok, Imphal West.

The violence on Sunday occurred as Army Chief General Manoj Pandey came in the state to plan tactics to restore order. On Sunday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh updated him on the situation.”We’re looking for the perpetrators, those militants who are attacking civilians.” “Approximately 33 militants were killed,” Singh later told press. According to a top official, at least 40 people were killed as by Sunday evening. The surge in attacks on civilian homes, according to Singh, was well-planned “to show their strength” at a time when Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai is in Manipur to assess the situation ahead of Shah’s arrival.