After Chennai metro train’s glass panel breaks, panic grips passengers

Tuesday’s Wimco Nagar-bound Chennai metro train saw a glass panel on the right side fracture, frightening the passengers.

According to sources, the train was travelling from the Chennai Airport to Wimco Nagar when it smashed the protective door glass panel at the Tondiarpet station, which covers the metro rail tunnel and allows access after the train stops.

However, no casualties were reported. Most of the passengers rushed got out of the train as a result of the incident spreading panic.

Metro train personnel arrived to investigate as soon as the area was blocked off.

According to sources, the glass panel may have cracked as a result of vibration brought on by the train’s rapid acceleration.

More investigation is being done.