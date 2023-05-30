Amit Shah says after presiding over key meeting in violent-hit Manipur, ‘Peace top priority’

The state of Manipur’s development and peace are the government’s top priorities, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who on Tuesday gave security personnel strong orders to deal with any actions that threaten the state’s tranquilly.

Shah made this statement following a review conference with senior Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and Indian Army personnel. In order to lower prices, the committee also determined to make sure that necessities like petrol, LPG gas, rice and other food products will be made widely available.

As part of initiatives to bring back peace in the state torn apart by ethnic violence, the home minister is currently in Manipur. ‘Reviewed the security situation in Manipur in a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur Police, CAPFs and the Indian Army in Imphal. Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority, instructed them to strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace,’ he tweeted.

Amit Shah met with Kuki civil society groups in Churachandpur on Tuesday, the scene of some of the worst rioting during the current ethnic strife that erupted in Manipur earlier this month.

Shah, who arrived in a chopper with the head of the IB and the home secretary, met with Kuki intellectuals and church leaders to learn about their grievances and to discuss ways to bring peace to the northeastern state, which has seen numerous clashes between Meiteis and Kukis.

The government had earlier in the day declared it would pay Rs. 10 lakh in compensation to individuals who lost their lives in the ethnic war in Manipur. A job will also be given to a member of the family of someone who died in the rioting. According to officials, the state and the centre will split the cost of the settlement.

The decision was made late on Monday night during a meeting between the chief minister, N Biren Singh, and the union home minister.

After a relative pause of more than a fortnight, the ethnic violence that has plagued Manipur for nearly a month suddenly erupted into skirmishes and gunfire between militants and security forces on Sunday. 80 people have now died as a result of conflicts, according to officials.