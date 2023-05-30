Bus crash in Thrissur leaves 30 people injured.

Two private buses collided in Mapranam, Thrissur, resulting in nearly 30 people getting injured, with two in critical condition, according to Manorama News. The accident occurred when a Thrissur-bound limited stop bus collided with a local route bus near Lal Hospital. Most of the injured individuals were passengers of the limited-stop bus and have been hospitalized for treatment. The incident caused a temporary interruption in traffic along the state highway for approximately 30 minutes.

Regrettably, road accidents in Kerala are on the rise. Just the previous day, a priest lost his life and three others were injured after their car collided with a parked tanker in Vatakara. Similarly, in Angamaly on Sunday, 10 people sustained injuries when a tourist bus skidded off the road at Karayamparambu junction.