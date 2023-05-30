Bus skidded off from bridge in Jammu; 8 killed, 20 injured

Officials stated that eight people were killed and 20 were injured after a bus went off a bridge and crashed into a valley in Jammu district. According to them, the bus was on its way to Katra when it crashed in the Jajjar Kotli area.The vehicle was said to be transporting devotees to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

“Eight people have died, and 20 others have been injured.” “The search and rescue operation is underway,” Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli told PTI. Local people and police officers raced to the scene and began the rescue operation.The injured were transferred to Jammu’s GMC Hospital.