HC rejected bail plea of Nikhat Bano, wife of SBSP MLA Abbas Anasari

Nikhat Bano, the wife of SBSP MLA Abbas Anasari, was detained for allegedly having an illegal meeting with her husband in jail, and her bail application was denied by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. Given the nature of the charges and her role in the case, a bench of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi on Monday issued the decision. Following intelligence about the illegal meeting of Ansari, his wife Bano, and his driver Niyaz in February, the police and the district administration of Chitrakoot conducted a raid on the district jail. Bano was found to be in possession of a number of mobile phones as well as other items, including foreign currency. After that, Niyaz and Bano were both taken into custody. Bano is accused of intimidating witnesses, providing her spouse with access to jail facilities, and attracting and bribing jail staff members and officials with presents.

Faraz Khan, who assisted Nikhat in finding a residence close to the Chitrakoot jail and organized her encounter with Abbas, was also taken into custody. Additionally, jail warder Jagmohan, jailor Santosh Kumar, jail superintendent Ashok Kumar Sagar, and deputy jailor Chandrakala had been taken into custody by the police. Ansari, Bano, Niyaz, Khan, and Navneet Sachan have all been charged in this case. Sub-inspector Shyam Dev Singh filed a complaint, and on February 11 at the Karvi police station, a case was opened in this regard. Ansari, a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party member from Mau and the son of politician-turned-incarcerated-gangster Mukhtar Ansari, is currently serving time for money laundering.