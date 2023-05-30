Huge Cache of Explosives Seized in Kasaragod

In a significant operation, excise officials conducted an early morning raid in Kasaragod, resulting in the seizure of a substantial amount of explosives. The raid targeted a car and a residential property, which belonged to Mustafa, a resident of Kalichanadukkam. The excise team had initiated the investigation due to suspicions of drug trafficking associated with Mustafa’s activities, including his frequent travels to Karnataka by car.

Mustafa, when apprehended, claimed that the explosives were intended for quarry work. However, both the police and excise officials have confirmed that Mustafa is not involved in any such professional endeavors. As of now, the authorities are still working to determine the motive behind Mustafa’s accumulation of such a vast stockpile of explosives. Further investigation is underway to shed light on this perplexing situation.