Indian Railways to operate 5 pairs of summer special trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate 5 summer special trains. The Northern Railway Zone of the national transporter took this decision to cater the heavy rush of passengers. These trains will operate from New Delhi.

Full list:

04052/04051 New Delhi-Varanasi Special Train: This train will operate from June 4 to June 25. Every Sunday, the 04052 New Delhi-Varanasi Special Train will depart from New Delhi at 7:20 pm.

The 04051 Varanasi – New Delhi Special train will depart from Varanasi every Monday from June 5 to June 25 at 6.35 pm. It will reach New Delhi at 9 am. The major stops in the journey en route will be Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Lucknow, and Pratapgarh.

04071/04072 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Gati Shakti:

Also Read: Gulf country to cancel 2400 teacher visas

The 04071 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special train will depart from New Delhi from June 2 to June 30 every Friday at 11.15 pm. It will reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi the next day at 11:25 am.

Train number 04072 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi Special train will leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra every Saturday from June 03 to July 01 at 6.30 pm. It will arrive in New Delhi the next day at 6.50 am. The stops en route include Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra Jn, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, and others.

04075/04076 New Delhi – Udhampur:

The 04075 New Delhi – Udhampur Special train will leave New Delhi from June 1 to June 29 every Thursday at 11:15 pm. It will arrive at Udhampur the next day at 10.55 am. On its return, the 04076 Udhampur – New Delhi Special train will leave Udhampur from June 2 to June 30 every Friday at 7:00 pm. It will reach New Delhi the following day at 6:50 am. The train will travel via Sonipat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra Jn, Ambala Cantt, and Ludhiana, among others.

04080/04079 New Delhi – Varanasi:

The 04080 New Delhi – Varanasi Special Train will leave from New Delhi from June 3 to June 30 every Monday, Friday, and Saturday at 07.20 PM. It will arrive at Varanasi the next day at 9 am. On its return, the 04079 Varanasi – New Delhi Special train will depart from Varanasi from June 4 to July 1 every Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 6.35 pm. It will enter New Delhi the next day at 9 am. It will stop at Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Lucknow, and Pratapgarh stations.

04081/04082 New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra:

The 04081 New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special Train will depart New Delhi from June 3 to June 24 every Saturday at 11:15 pm. It will reach Katra the next morning at 11:25 am. On return, the 04082 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi Special train will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra from June 4 to June 25 every Sunday at 6.30 pm. It will reach New Delhi the following morning at 6.50 am. The train will stop at Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra Jn, Ambala Cantt, and Ludhiana enroute.