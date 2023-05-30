IRCTC announces new tour package to South India

New Delhi: The the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced anew tour package to South India. The tour named ‘Divya Dakshin Darshan Yatra’ will be operated on a Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train.

The 7 nights and 8 days tour will begin from Sabarmati in Gujarat on June 23, 2023. Passengers can board and deboard at Sabarmati, Nadiad, Anand, Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Kalyan, Pune and Solapur stations. The tour will cover Tirupati, Rameswaram, Madurai and Kanyakumari.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

The package will start from Rs 15,900 in Non-AC sleeper class and Rs 27,500 per person in the Third AC. The cost includes three meals- breakfast, lunch and dinner, bus rides to explore the cities and stay at hotels.

Tickets can booked by visiting the IRCTC website irctctourism.com. You can also avail of the package by booking it through the IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Officers and Regional Office too.