Jammu bus accident: President Droupadi Murmu offered her deepest condolences

President Droupadi Murmu stated on Tuesday that the deaths of pilgrims in a bus accident in Jammu were exceedingly tragic and sent her heartfelt sympathies to the families who lost dear ones. She also wished the injured folks a quick recovery. On Tuesday, ten Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, the majority of whom were from Bihar, were murdered and 57 others were injured when their bus crashed into a canyon after swerving off the road and colliding with the railing of a bridge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

According to them, the bus was on its way to Katra when it was involved in an accident in the Jajjar Kotli area. The vehicle was transporting devotees to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine from outside Jammu and Kashmir. Katra serves as a base camp for pilgrims visiting the well-known sanctuary atop the Trikuta hills. “It is extremely unfortunate that many pilgrims were killed in a bus accident in Jammu.” My heartfelt condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones. “I wish the injured people a speedy recovery,” the president said in Hindi on Twitter.