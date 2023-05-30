Wrestlers’ Protest Escalates: Threaten to Toss Medals into Ganga

The wrestlers’ protest against the government’s inaction on arresting WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has reached a critical stage. In a bold move, Olympic bronze medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, along with World Championship winner Vinesh Phogat, announced their decision to immerse their medals into the sacred river Ganga at Haridwar.

The statement, shared on their Twitter handle, conveyed their determination to take the protest further, stating, “These medals are our life and soul. We are going to throw them in the Ganges. After that, there is no point in living, so we will sit on a hunger strike until death at India Gate.”