Active cases in country decreased to 4,222

According to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday, 310 new coronavirus cases were reported in India in a single day, while active cases reduced to 4,222.The country’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 5,31,870, with three new fatalities, including one reconciled by Kerala, according to data updated at 8 a.m.The total number of infections is 4.49 crore (4,49,90,588).According to the health ministry website, active cases now account for 0.01 percent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.81 percent. The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,54,496, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent.According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.