Apple’s Reality Pro Display Specs Leak, Hints of Mixed Reality Headset Prior to WWDC 2023

Apple is set to unveil its first mixed reality headset, rumored to be called Reality Pro, at WWDC 2023. Prior to the conference, the company dropped hints about a new device through a blog post encouraging developers to “code new worlds.” In the meantime, leaked display specifications of the alleged Apple Reality Pro have surfaced online. Display analyst Ross Young disclosed that the headset is expected to feature two 1.41-inch Micro OLED screens with a pixel density of 4,000ppi and support for over 5,000 nits of peak brightness.

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith made an intriguing discovery regarding Apple’s newest operating system. In the App Store Connect platform, Troughton-Smith encountered an error message when attempting to submit an app for “xrOS,” indicating that it is a distinct platform. The developer also found references to “realityOS” in Apple’s open-source linker code, previously thought to be the name of the mixed reality headset’s operating system. As WWDC approaches on June 5, we anticipate learning more about Apple’s purported Reality Pro headset.