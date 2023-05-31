BJP criticises RaGa’s speech in US, says Rahul Gandhi receives inspiration from Jinnah while travelling

Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress, was criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Wednesday, for his remarks in the United States. When Rahul Gandhi travels abroad, ‘Jinnah’s spirit enters him,’ claimed senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP-led Central government while speaking to an Indian diaspora meeting in California, saying that it was ‘misusing’ the nation’s agencies and ‘threatening’ the populace.

In response to Rahul Gandhi’s accusations, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attacked him viciously and claimed that ‘when Rahul Gandhi is abroad, the spirit of Jinnah enters him.’

‘When Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, the spirit of Jinnah or the thinking of people like al-Qaida enters his body. I would suggest him to come to India and get exorcism done from a good exorcist,’ said the BJP leader.

‘Rahul Gandhi’s problem is that even today he is not able to accept how PM Narendra Modi has destroyed his feudal fiefdom through inclusive development. Rahul Gandhi equates democracy with dynasty,’ Naqvi said.

The BJP spokesman went on to say that Congress had ‘used Muslims like chewing gum’ and that Rahul Gandhi had accepted the deal to disparage India.

Rahul Gandhi began a three-city US tour on Tuesday with his arrival in San Francisco, where he would meet with American lawmakers and members of the Indian diaspora.

In conversation with them, the Congressman charged that the BJP-led Central government was ‘misusing’ its institutions and ‘threatening’ the populace. He charged that the BJP was exploiting Sengol to divert attention away from problems like unemployment and inflation.