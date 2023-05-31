Body of youth washes ashore on Azhimala beach; had drowned while bathing

Tragedy struck when the lifeless body of a young man was discovered washed ashore on Azhimala beach near Vizhinjam, Kerala’s southern coast. The deceased, Rakendu, also known as Muthu, was a 27-year-old resident of Kandala in Kattakada. He had gone missing the previous night while enjoying an outing with five companions, all of whom worked in event management.

Fortunately, Rakendu’s brother-in-law, Anil Kumar, known as Kochu, aged 31 and residing in Vilakam House, Santham Moola, Malayinkeezhu, was saved thanks to the swift action of the group members. It was only Rakendu and Anil Kumar who ventured into the sea for a bath, while Vishnu (27), Suju (31), and Anu (38) opted to stay on the beach.

Vishnu hailed from Pulluvila, while the other two were residents of Kandala, both places located in Thiruvananthapuram district. The unfortunate incident occurred around 7 pm on Tuesday, near the Azhimala car parking area, shortly after the group had completed a decoration job in the city.