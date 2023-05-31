Foxconn predicts growth for its artificial intelligence server business 

Foxconn, key Apple supplier, forecasts three-digit growth for its artificial intelligence server business because to strong demand for AI products such as ChatGPT, according to company chairman on Wednesday. Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, is the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, assembling devices for a wide range of multinational brands, most notably Apple’s iPhone products. It has also expanded beyond electronics assembly, into industries such as electric vehicles, semiconductors, and servers. Foxconn, according to Liu, has the largest global market share for mobile phones, personal computers, and servers, with the AI server sector “growing faster than anyone expected.”

He defined the increase in demand to ChatGPT, the AI software that made headlines late last year for its capacity to write essays, poetry, and discussions from the most minimal of stimuli. Its meteoric rise has spurred a gold rush, with billions of dollars invested in the sector.He also stated that Nvidia chips are used in the company’s latest AI servers. Nvidia is well-known for producing graphics chips that have long been prized by gamers but have now evolved into engines for the type of complicated computations needed in artificial intelligence, known as accelerated computing.