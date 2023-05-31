How do stones affect kidney functioning?

The kidneys play a vital role in filtering blood and producing urine, which is then transported to the bladder through the ureters. Under normal circumstances, the bladder empties periodically. However, when an individual suffers from kidney stones, this process becomes challenging and affects the entire body. Kidney stones are hard deposits that form in concentrated urine, causing pain. These stones are composed of salt crystals that precipitate when the salt concentration is high or the solvent is insufficient.

Dr. Tirthankar Mohanty, a Consultant Nephrologist at Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, explains that in a country like India, the risk of kidney stones is high due to lifestyle, genetics, and weather conditions. The most common types of stones are calcium oxalate, calcium phosphate, uric acid, and struvite (infection stone). Lifestyle factors such as inadequate water intake, despite exposure to extreme environmental conditions, contribute to the risk of kidney stones.

Furthermore, there are other causes of kidney stones. Excessive consumption of animal protein is a risk factor for calcium-containing and uric acid stones. High salt intake and certain gastrointestinal disorders also increase the risk of developing oxalate stones.

Dr. Mohanty highlights that despite similar geography and dietary habits, not everyone develops kidney stones, suggesting a genetic predisposition as a major risk factor for some individuals.

Adopting appropriate dietary habits and engaging in physical activity can help reduce these risk factors. Maintaining a low salt intake and drinking approximately 3 liters of water per day are effective in keeping urine dilute.

Dr. Mohanty advises that individuals consuming calcium-containing salts can benefit from consuming citrus fruits, as they increase the citrate level in urine, which helps prevent stone formation. Reducing animal protein intake is also beneficial in preventing stone formation. Staying physically active and losing weight (for those who are obese) can reduce the chances of developing uric acid stones.