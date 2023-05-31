Pinarayi Vijayan warns of unpredictable rains, urges preparedness.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala has instructed officials to take necessary actions in preparation for the upcoming monsoon season. Recognizing the unpredictable nature of the rains, he emphasized the need for monthly meetings in all districts from June to September to discuss and plan for the monsoon. The Chief Minister stated, “Ministers or Collectors responsible for their respective districts should organize these meetings.”

During the meeting, it was decided that local volunteers who have undergone training in programs like Aapda Mitra, Civil Defence, and Task Force will be provided with rescue equipment. Each local body must identify a suitable building to store the equipment, and the Fire and Rescue Services should be involved in the process. The day-to-day functioning of these centers will be the responsibility of the local bodies, ensuring a swift response during any untoward incidents in the rainy season. Funding for purchasing the equipment will be provided from the Disaster Management Fund, with Rs one lakh allocated for each village panchayat, Rs three lakh for municipalities, and Rs five lakh for corporations. Local bodies will be responsible for any additional expenses.

The meeting also directed urban local bodies to prioritize cleaning the drainage system to prevent severe waterlogging during heavy rainfall. Cities such as Kochi, Kozhikode, and Thiruvananthapuram were highlighted as particularly prone to this issue. Ongoing initiatives like Anantha and Breakthrough, aimed at maintaining clear drainage systems and facilitating smooth rainwater flow, should be continued.

In addition, the Chief Minister urged officials to expedite the trimming or removal of trees that pose a risk and to eliminate potential hazards such as hoardings, posts, and other objects before the monsoon arrives. By taking these preemptive measures, the government aims to mitigate potential harm caused by the heavy rains.