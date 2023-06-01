AIU seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 72 lakh at Trichy Airport; 3 held

Tiruchirappalli: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Trichy International Airport arrested three passengers on Wednesday and seized 1197.5 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 72,73,781, officials said on Wednesday. The official informed the gold was seized from three passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

‘The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Trichy seized 1197.5 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 72,73,781 from two male and one female passengers. While two passengers arrived from Kuala Lumpur, another arrived from Dubai via Colombo’, said an official. They added that the gold was brought by the passengers through concealments (rectum and in person) in metal and in paste forms. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, in May this year, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Trichy International Airport seized 1091 grams of 24-carat gold worth ? 67,05,286 from a male passenger. An official said the gold was seized from a male passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur.