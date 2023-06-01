Dr. Aysha Swapna Makes History as First Female Principal of Farook College, Embraces It as a Remarkable Milestone

Dr. KA Aysha Swapna has achieved a significant milestone as she becomes the first woman to be appointed as the principal of Farook College in Kozhikode. Founded in 1948, a year after India gained Independence, the college has now become an autonomous institution.

While the news has sparked excitement on social media, with many considering it a progressive change, Dr. Swapna remains humble and doesn’t attach much importance to her historic accomplishment. She believes that this development is merely a reflection of the changing social structure and the increasing number of female students in the community.

“For Farook College to have a lady principal is a very natural event,” expressed Dr. Swapna, who is an Associate Professor in the Department of English. She emphasized that it’s as simple as that, as she shared her perspective with Onmanorama.

Having been a faculty member at Farook since 2008, Dr. Swapna eagerly anticipates her new responsibilities as the principal. However, she acknowledges the downside of her new role, mentioning that she will miss teaching. “As the principal, you get to formulate things and all, but a negative side is I won’t be able to teach. So, I’ll miss my classes,” admitted Dr. Swapna.