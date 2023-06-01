French Open Tennis: India’s Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni enter second round

Paris: In tennis, India’s Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni entered the second round of men’s doubles in French Open. The Indian pair defeated Arthur Rinderknech and Enzo Couacaud of France by ‘6-3, 6-2’ in just 64 minutes.

The Indian tennis pair of notched up a straight-set win over France’s in to make a good start to their campaign in Paris on Wednesday. Yuki and Saketh, who had won the Bangkok Open Challenger in January this year, took 64 minutes to get the better of Arthur and Enzo in their opening match.

Also Read: Oil companies revises LPG cylinder price: New rates

Meanwhile, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden crashed out in the first round of men’s doubles. They lost to of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul of France by ‘5-7, 6-7, (5-7). Another Indian pair of N Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan lost to Ilya Ivashka of belarus and Alexei Popyrin of Australia by ‘3-6. 4-6’.