Gold worth Rs 72 lakh seized at airport, 3 arrested

Chennai: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Trichy International Airport seized 1197.5 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 72,73,781. The officials also arrested three passengers in connection with this. These passengers arrived from Kuala Lumpur. The gold was brought by the passengers through concealments (rectum and in person) in metal and in paste forms.

‘The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Trichy seized 1197.5 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 72,73,781 from two male and one female passengers. While two passengers arrived from Kuala Lumpur, another arrived from Dubai via Colombo,’ said an official.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, in May this year, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Trichy International Airport seized 1091 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 67,05,286 from a male passenger.