Ladakh welcomes tourists to its once forbidden destinations, unlocking new experiences

Ladakh, known for its stunning landscapes and cultural landmarks, is now venturing into unexplored territory. Previously forbidden areas are being opened up to tourists, offering a whole new level of adventure. Among these once-restricted places is the renowned Siachen Glacier, the world’s highest and coldest battleground. Visitors can now journey to the tourist facility closest to the Siachen Base Camp without needing a special permit. Turtuk, a hidden gem brimming with greenery amidst Ladakh’s barren desert, awaits exploration near the glacier.

Another region opening its doors is Chang Chenmo, a militarily sensitive sector that serves as a gateway to the southern approaches of the disputed Aksai Chin. Skirmishes between Indian and Chinese forces have occurred in parts of this area, which is also connected to Lukung through the Marsimik La pass. Adventurers can indulge in hot springs while being in proximity to the patrolling points at Pangong Tso.

Tsogtsalo, a campsite for the Indian Army situated near the confluence of Rimdi Chu and Chang Chenmo rivers, is another previously off-limits spot now accessible to visitors. Furthermore, the majestic Marsimik La pass, connecting the Chang Chenmo sector to other parts of Ladakh, will be open for biking enthusiasts up to Tsogtsalo, offering a thrilling journey along the 80 km road from Phobrang to Gogra.

Additionally, the Manali-Leh Highway, spanning 427 km and serving as a crucial link between Ladakh and the rest of India, welcomes tourists once again. This highway, periodically closed for specific periods, facilitates the movement of equipment and vehicles for the Indian Armed Forces. Travelers should note the odd-even traffic system in place when planning their journey.

Ladakh’s decision to open these previously restricted areas is an invitation to adventurers and nature enthusiasts, providing an opportunity to explore the untamed beauty of this mesmerizing region.