South Korea analyse Japan’s plan to release contaminated water from Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea

South Korean nuclear safety experts who recently visited Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant have emphasized the need for detailed analysis to verify Japan’s plan to release contaminated water from the plant into the sea.

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant was severely damaged by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011, resulting in three reactor meltdowns. Japan intends to discharge over one million tonnes of contaminated water, mainly used for cooling the reactors, into the sea by this summer. This plan has raised concerns both domestically and internationally, particularly among fishing communities.

Yoo Guk-hee, chairman of the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, led a delegation on a site visit and stated that they are reviewing Japan’s discharge plan from a scientific and technological perspective due to their close proximity. Yoo explained that progress has been made in examining facilities, obtaining samples, and gathering documents, but further analysis and checks are necessary to determine the safety of the water.

The water in question has been treated, filtered, and diluted by the Japanese utility responsible for the plant and the government, although it still contains traces of tritium. The South Korean team, comprised of 21 members, focused their six-day trip on assessing water purification, transportation and release equipment, as well as sampling and analysis facilities.

The visit occurred shortly after a summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, signaling an improvement in relations between the two countries after years of tension. Additionally, the International Atomic Energy Agency is conducting its own safety review of Japan’s water release plan, and its findings are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.