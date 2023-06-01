DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Thailand Open 2023: Saina Nehwal enters second round, PV Sindhu bows out

Jun 1, 2023, 02:55 pm IST

Bangkok: In badminton, India’s Saina Nehwal entered second round of the women’s singles at Thailand Open 2023. The Indian player defeated  Wen Yu Zhang of Canada by ‘21-13, 21-7’. Meanwhile, two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu lost to Michelle Li of Canada by ‘ 8-21, 21-18, 18-21. in the first round.

In  the men’s singles event, India’s Lakshya Sen entered the second round by defeating Wang Tzu Wei by ‘21-23, 21-15, 21-15’. Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out in the first round by China’s Weng Hong Yang by 21-8, 16-21, 21-14.

India’s Ashmita Chaliha also advanced into the round of 16, defeating compatriot Malvika Bansod. India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated  Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Sogaard of Denmark in the first round.

