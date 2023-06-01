Train coach at Kannur railway station burnt

A halted train was set ablaze in Kannur railway station in the early hours of Thursday, almost two months after the infamous Elathur train arson attack. Around 1.25 a.m., the event was discovered. A fire broke out in a Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express (16306) general coach. The fire department arrived at the scene about 2.20 a.m. after being notified by the station master and officials on duty. The fire did not spread to other areas of the train because the remaining carriages were promptly separated. The express was supposed to leave at 5.10 a.m. According to sources, the fire entirely destroyed one of the express’s bogies. The railway police have expressed suspicion over the incident.

Meanwhile, prior to the event, CCTV footage of the train showed an unidentified passenger entering the express. After afterwards, a fire broke out inside the train. The images were acquired by a Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) surveillance camera. On April 2, a juvenile poured gasoline on fellow passengers and set them on fire on board the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train (16307). A woman was slain in the Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express in October 2014 after a guy poured fuel on her and set her ablaze.