Trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashes near Karnataka

On Thursday, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Kiran trainer plane crashed in an open field near a village in the district. However, two of the plane’s pilots escaped safely before the disaster. The training plane, which took out from the air force station in Bengaluru, crashed this morning near the village of Bhogapura. According to local officials, Tejpal and Bhumika suffered minor injuries. There were no recorded casualties. The pilots were on a routine training mission when the incident occurred, according to the IAF. A court of inquiry was established to determine the cause of the accident. An Indian Air Force Kiran trainer aircraft crashed today near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka, while on a routine training sortie. Both pilots ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been established to determine the cause of the accident, the IAF said in a tweet. Senior district officials and an IAF team arrived at the location.