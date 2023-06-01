Two Naxalites surrender in Sukma, Chhattisgarh

Two Naxalites, one of whom was holding a Rs 1 lakh reward on his head, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Thursday, police said. According to a senior official, the rebels surrendered to police and officials from the Central Reserve Police Force’s second battalion here on Wednesday evening, citing dissatisfaction with “inhuman” and “hollow” Maoist philosophy. He recognized them as Vetti Raja, commander of the Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM), a Maoist cultural wing, and Rava Soma, a militia member. Raja was holding a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, he added.

According to the official, the couple told police that they were also “impressed” with the district police’s rehabilitation drive for Naxalites known as ‘Puna Narkom’ (a name coined in local Gondi dialect that means “new dawn” or “new beginning”). According to the police, the surrendered Naxalites will be supplied with facilities in accordance with the Chhattisgarh government’s surrender and rehabilitation program.