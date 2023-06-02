Fiery and Flavorful: Chicken 65 Recipe to Spice Up Your Meal!

Chicken 65 is a popular and delicious South Indian dish that is loved by spice enthusiasts around the world. With its fiery red color, tantalizing flavors, and crispy texture, Chicken 65 is sure to become a favorite among your family and friends. This recipe will guide you through the steps to create this flavorful and aromatic dish that is perfect as an appetizer or even as a main course. Get ready to embark on a culinary adventure and treat your taste buds to the delectable flavors of Chicken 65!

Ingredients:

– 500 grams boneless chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces

– 2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

– 1 tablespoon red chili powder

– 1 tablespoon coriander powder

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 tablespoon garam masala

– 2 tablespoons cornflour

– 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

– 1 tablespoon rice flour

– 1 tablespoon lemon juice

– 1 tablespoon soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon yogurt

– Salt to taste

– Oil for deep frying

– Curry leaves for garnish

– Green chilies for garnish

– Lemon wedges for serving

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the ginger-garlic paste, red chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, cornflour, all-purpose flour, rice flour, lemon juice, soy sauce, yogurt, and salt. Mix well to form a smooth marinade.

2. Add the chicken pieces to the marinade and coat them evenly. Allow the chicken to marinate for at least 30 minutes to an hour. This will help the flavors penetrate the meat and tenderize it.

3. Heat oil in a deep pan or kadai over medium heat for deep frying. Make sure there is enough oil to fully submerge the chicken pieces.

4. Once the oil is hot, carefully add the marinated chicken pieces one by one, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Fry the chicken in batches if needed. Cook the chicken until it turns golden brown and crispy, which should take about 8-10 minutes.

5. Using a slotted spoon, remove the fried chicken pieces from the oil and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil.

6. In a separate pan, heat a little oil and add curry leaves and green chilies. Saute for a minute until the leaves become crisp.

7. Add the fried chicken pieces to the pan with curry leaves and green chilies. Toss the chicken gently to coat it with the aromatic flavors. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes to ensure the chicken is well-cooked and the flavors have melded together.

8. Remove the chicken from heat and transfer it to a serving plate. Garnish with fresh curry leaves and sliced green chilies for an extra burst of flavor.

9. Serve the Chicken 65 hot as an appetizer or alongside steamed rice or naan bread. Squeeze some fresh lemon juice over the chicken for an added zing of citrusy goodness.

Enjoy the tantalizing flavors and crispy texture of this iconic South Indian dish. Chicken 65 is perfect for any occasion and is sure to leave your guests craving for more.